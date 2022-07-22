Friday July 22nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== Friday on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 2A state softball third-place game — Central Springs vs. North Union — pre-game 3:15, first pitch 3:30
== Saturday on AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10
== Sunday on AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:40
FORT DODGE — Central Springs will play in the Class 2A third-place game at the state softball tournament later this afternoon, facing Top of Iowa Conference rival North Union. The Panthers fell to Regina of Iowa City on Wednesday in the semifinal round. Today’s game will be the final one for three seniors on the club. Coach BJ Fessler says the trio can be proud that they’ve helped the club make an eighth-straight state tournament appearance, the most by any team in this year’s state tournament.
Fessler says they hoped to match up with North Union in the championship game.
Central Springs beat North Union 10-0 back on June 23rd. You can hear the Central Springs-North Union game at 3:30 this afternoon, with the pre-game at about 3:15 on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
— state softball scores from Thursday
== Class 5A
Championship — Waukee Northwest 2, Fort Dodge 0
Third Place — Muscatine 6, West Des Moines Valley 2
== Class 4A
Championship — Winterset 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Third Place — North Scott 6, Carlisle 2
— state softball schedule today
== Class 3A
Championship — 2:30 p.m. – Mount Vernon (35-4) vs. Davenport Assumption (36-8)
Third Place — 1:00 p.m. – Saydel (32-5) vs. Williamsburg (33-11)
== Class 2A
Championship — 5:00 p.m. – Wilton (27-6) vs. Iowa City Regina (22-11)
Third Place — 3:30 p.m. – North Union (33-4) vs. Central Springs (32-2)
== Class 1A
Championship — 7:30 p.m. – Southeast Warren (25-4) vs. Twin Cedars (28-3)
Third Place — 6:00 p..m. – North Linn (33-9) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (25-4)
CARROLL — After the semifinals in Classes 2A and 4A on Thursday, the state baseball tournament wraps up today with championship games in all four classes.
== Class 2A semifinals Thursday in Carroll
Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Mid-Prairie Wellman 4
Van Meter 9, Beckman of Dyersville 4
== Class 4A semifinals Thursday in Iowa City
Johnston 11, Waukee Northwest 3
Dowling West Des Moines 6, Iowa City City High 4
== Championship games Friday
1A Championship in Carroll — 12:00 — #1 St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. #3 New London
2A Championship in Carroll — 2:30 — #1 Van Meter vs. #2 Estherville Lincoln Central
3A Championship in Iowa City — 5:00 — #1 Assumption of Davenport vs. #2 Epworth Western Dubuque
4A Championship in Iowa City — 7:30 — #1 Johnston vs. #6 Dowling of West Des Moines
IOWA CITY — One preview magazine believes the Iowa Hawkeyes can make a run at another division crown this season. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview calls the Big Ten West wide open and for the Hawkeyes it will be defense and special teams that make them a contender.
Steele says one of Iowa’s biggest obstacles is its schedule.
Steele says playing Ohio State and Michigan make the road more difficult.
Iowa opens the season on September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.
IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Kris Murray is ready for the high expectations that will meet his junior season. Murray tested the NBA Draft waters after averaging nearly 10 points last season. Twin brother Keegan earned All-American honors while posting more than 23 points per game. He was taken fourth in the NBA Draft by Sacramento.
Murray says next season will be a chance for him to leave his own mark on the program.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says it will be a new challenge.
Iowa finished last season with a 26-10 record.