Friday January 6th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball vs. Fort Dodge — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball at Iowa Falls-Alden — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball vs. Northeast Community College — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:50, women 1:00, men follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake basketball vs. Forest City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:50, girls 1:00, boys follow

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Rutgers — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds. Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

IOWA CITY — The 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women have another tough road test in Big Ten play Saturday afternoon at 14th-ranked Michigan. The Wolverines lost standout center Naz Hillmon from last year but have raced out to a 13-2 record.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says a number of players have stepped up for Michigan.

Bluder says there are no easy road games in the Big Ten.

Both teams are 3-1 in league play. The Hawkeyes are 11-4 overall.

DES MOINES — The Drake women are at home tonight against Missouri Valley newcomer Belmont. The Bulldogs opened conference play by splitting a pair of road games at Illinois State and Bradley. Drake coach Allison Pohlman.

Drake announced this week that senior guard and Mason City native Megan Meyer will be lost for the season with an ACL injury. That puts more pressure on top scorers Maggie Bair and Grace Berg.

After tonight, the Bulldogs will host another Valley newcomer in Murray State on Sunday.

Drake is 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the Valley.

— high school girls basketball last night

#9/1A West Fork 72, Newman 49

#9/3A Osage 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20

Rockford 47, Tripoli 42

Belmond-Klemme 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

North Iowa 56, GTRA 31

— high school boys basketball last night

Newman 62, West Fork 37

Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62

Tripoli 63, Rockford 36

GTRA 91, North Iowa 43

HUMBOLDT — The Clear Lake boys wrestling team split a pair of duals last night in Humboldt, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Humboldt took advantage of two open weights as they beat the Lions 42-34 in the first dual. Clear Lake picked up pins from Max Currier at 132, Aiden Hippen at 138, Kaleb Hambly at 182, Dylan Evanson at 220 and Aaron Richtsmeier at 285. Clear Lake then had five pins and five wins by forfeit as they beat Roland-Story 60-21. Clear Lake travels to the Forest City Invitational on Saturday.

— other high school boys wrestling last night

@ Forest City

Lake Mills 59, Forest City 22

Lake Mills 66, North Butler-Clarksville 15

Lake Mills 78, West Fork 3

Forest City 54, North Butler-Clarksville 28

Forest City 84, West Fork 0