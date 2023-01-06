Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022-23 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Election Poll Locator
Closings
Weather
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
KGLO News
Listen
Your Hometown News Station
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022-23 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Election Poll Locator
Closings
Weather
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
/
Audio Archives
Friday January 6th KGLO Morning News
January 6, 2023 7:30AM CST
Share
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday January 6th
KGLO News
·
Friday January 6 — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Trending
1
12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
3
Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
5
Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund
You Might Also Like
Local News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
Local News
Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund
Local News
Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday