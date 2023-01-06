KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday January 6th KGLO Morning News

January 6, 2023 7:30AM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
3

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
5

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund