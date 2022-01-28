Friday January 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Ames — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — girls 6:15, boys follow
IOWA CITY — 6th-ranked Purdue scorched the nets for 61% shooting, including 13 of 22 from three point range in an 83-73 win over Iowa in Iowa City last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Boilers raced out to a 30-15 lead at the outset and were never threatened. Kris Murray led Iowa with 23 points as the Hawkeyes struggled on offense in the opening half.
Iowa cut an 18-point deficit to five in the second half but could get no closer.
The Hawkeyes fall to 4-5 in the Big Ten and 14-6 overall.
— high school boys basketball from last night
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, North Butler 39
Rockford 57, Northwood-Kensett 44
— high school girls basketball from last night
Northwood-Kensett 53, Rockford 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, North Butler 19
2021-22 NINTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 27, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 15-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 14-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 15-0 3
4 North Linn 15-1 4
5 Springville 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 15-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 15-0 7
8 North Mahaska 14-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 13-1 9
10 Westwood 16-1 13
11 Stanton 15-0 12
12 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-1 10
13 East Buchanan 13-3 11
14 Montezuma 14-2 14
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 15-1 1
2 Denver 15-2 2
3 Central Lyon 15-1 3
4 Treynor 15-1 4
5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 13-3 5
6 Panorama 16-1 6
7 Iowa City Regina 14-3 8
8 Jesup 13-3 7
9 Grundy Center 15-2 9
10 Mediapolis 16-0 10
11 West Hancock 13-4 12
12 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-4 11
13 Cascade 13-3 NR
14 Nodaway Valley 14-3 NR
15 Ridge View 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (13), West Branch (14), North Union (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 15-1 1
2 West Lyon 15-0 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-2 3
4 Ballard 14-3 4
5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 16-2 5
6 Center Point-Urbana 13-3 6
7 Roland-Story 12-4 10
8 West Liberty 13-4 8
9 Forest City 13-4 9
10 West Marshall 16-2 7
11 Clear Lake 11-4 11
12 Cherokee 11-6 12
13 Vinton-Shellsburg 11-6 NR
14 Des Moines Christian 11-5 NR
15 Centerville 14-2 NR
Dropped Out: Harlan (13), Monticello (14), Williamsburg (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 14-1 2
2 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3 4
3 Glenwood 13-2 1
4 North Polk 15-2 3
5 Indianola 12-3 5
6 Grinnell 13-2 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-5 7
8 Central DeWitt 12-4 10
9 North Scott 10-6 8
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-4 9
11 Keokuk 12-3 12
12 Benton Community 15-3 14
13 Bondurant-Farrar 9-5 11
14 Gilbert 9-5 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 11-5 NR
Dropped Out: Spencer (11), Pella (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 14-0 1
2 Waterloo West 13-1 3
3 Ankeny Centennial 13-2 4
4 Des Moines Roosevelt 13-2 6
5 Iowa City West 11-2 7
6 Dowling Catholic 13-2 5
7 Pleasant Valley 13-2 8
8 West Des Moines Valley 13-3 9
9 Iowa City High 11-2 2
10 Ankeny 11-4 10
11 Southeast Polk 8-7 11
12 Waukee Northwest 10-6 13
13 Cedar Falls 8-6 14
14 Iowa City Liberty 8-5 15
15 Cedar Rapids Washington 11-5 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (10)
— high school wrestling last night
@ Clear Lake
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clear Lake 18
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55, Lake Mills 18
Lake Mills 48, Clear Lake 26
@ Algona
Algona 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Greene County 40
ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar hosts the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday. Osage is the favorite to win the tournament, as the Green Devils are ranked second in Class 2A with six ranked wrestlers. Nashua-Plainfield is ranked sixth in Class 1A with five ranked wrestlers while North Butler-Clarksville is ranked 10th in Class 1A with four ranked wrestlers. Wrestling starts at 10 o’clock on Saturday morning.
IOWA CITY — The top two wrestling teams in the country collide tonight in Iowa City when top-ranked Penn State visits 2nd-ranked Iowa. The Hawkeyes put their 29-match win streak in duals on the line. Iowa coach Tom Brands.
A sold-out crowd of nearly 15,000 will be on hand at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Brands says it will be up to the Hawkeyes to make the crowd a factor.
Iowa opened the season top ranked but fell to second after three-time national champion Spencer Lee had to cut his season short for ACL surgery on both knees.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls dropped a 4-2 decision to St. Cloud at the Mason City Arena last night. St. Cloud was 2-for-2 on the power play and started the game with a short-hand goal. Jack Campion and Casey Roepke each scored for North Iowa, as the Bulls fall to 17-14-1-4 on the season. North Iowa travels to Aberdeen for a two-game series tonight and tomorrow night.