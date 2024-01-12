Friday January 12th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Nebraska — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 8:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Indiana — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

CLEAR LAKE — Roland-Story used an 11-0 run to start the second quarter to pull away as the 5th-ranked in Class 3A Norsemen beat Clear Lake 58-31 in non-conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and watched on Lions TV at kribam.com. Roland-Story led 17-12 after the first quarter but pushed the lead to as many as 19 through the middle two quarters. Clear Lake was led by Alex Theiss who had eight points. The Lions are now 6-5 overall. Clear Lake’s basketball games with Humboldt tonight have been postponed due to the weather. Those games will be made up on Thursday January 18th.

— other girls basketball last night

Bishop Garrigan 69, Newman 31

West Hancock 67, North Butler 30

Riceville 40, Central Springs 24

North Iowa 44, St. Ansgar 26

Belmond-Klemme 39, Lake Mills 34

— boys basketball last night

Bishop Garrigan 63, Newman 59

Dike-New Hartford 57, West Fork 56

Nashua-Plainfield 78, Postville 65

Central Springs 62, Riceville 56

St. Ansgar 63, North Iowa 42

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

= Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 10-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 10-1 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 8-3 3

4 Remsen St, Mary’s 10-0 4

5 Riceville 13-0 5

6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-1 6

7 Algona Bishop Garrigan 11-1 8

8 Calamus-Wheatland 11-1 7

9 CAM 10-1 9

10 Woodbine 8-2 10

11 Lynnville-Sully 11-2 11

12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-2 12

13 Montezuma 9-2 15

14 George-Little Rock 9-1 14

15 Fremont-Mills 11-0 NR

Dropped Out: Springville (13)

= Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 9-1 1

2 Panorama 10-0 2

3 Westwood 11-0 3

4 Iowa City Regina 10-2 4

5 Sioux Central 10-1 5

6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10-1 6

7 Central Lyon 10-1 7

8 Nodaway Valley 10-1 8

9 North Mahaska 10-1 9

10 Cascade 8-2 11

11 Grundy Center 11-1 13

12 Treynor 8-3 12

13 Aplington-Parkersburg 10-2 14

14 Hinton 10-2 15

15 Kingsley-Pierson 8-3 NR

Dropped Out: MVAOCOU (10)

= Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Solon 10-1 1

2 Mount Vernon 11-0 2

3 Des Moines Christian 11-1 3

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 11-2 4

5 Roland-Story 11-0 6

6 Dubuque Wahlert 9-2 5

7 Harlan 8-2 7

8 Benton Community 6-4 9

9 Monticello 10-2 8

10 Forest City 11-1 10

11 Algona 8-3 11

12 Spirit Lake 6-3 12

13 Cherokee 9-3 13

14 Chariton 10-1 15

15 Williamsburg 5-4 14

Dropped Out: None

= Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-1 1

2 Clear Creek-Amana 9-0 2

3 North Polk 10-2 3

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-0 4

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 9-0 6

6 Mason City 10-2 5

7 Le Mars 10-2 7

8 Norwalk 9-2 8

9 Lewis Central 8-3 9

10 Marion 9-2 10

11 Maquoketa 10-2 11

12 Carlisle 7-3 12

13 Pella 9-2 14

14 Central DeWitt 8-3 13

15 Gilbert 7-3 NR

Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14)

= Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 12-0 1

2 Davenport North 11-2 2

3 West Des Moines Dowling 9-3 3

4 Waukee 9-2 4

5 Ankeny Centennial 7-5 5

6 Pleasant Valley 9-3 6

7 Ankeny 8-4 7

8 Cedar Falls 19-1 9

9 West Des Moines Valley 7-4 8

10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-1 10

11 Southeast Polk 6-6 11

12 Sioux City East 8-3 13

13 Waukee Northwest 5-6 12

14 Iowa City West 6-4 14

15 Sioux City West 4-5 NR

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (15)

— high school boys wrestling last night

@ Algona

Algona 46, Clear Lake 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36, Clear Lake 31

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Algona 37

@ Sheffield

North Union 55, Newman 22

North Union 72, West Fork 3

Newman 45, West Fork 6

@ Eagle Grove

Osage 78, Eagle Grove 6

Osage 39, Lake Mills 29

Osage 84, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 78, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 57, Eagle Grove 15

Eagle Grove 44, Rockford 18

@ Manly

Nashua-Plainfield 54, West Hancock 15

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Central Springs 21

Nashua-Plainfield 65, North Butler-Clarksville 14

West Hancock 46, Central Springs 19

West Hancock 45, North Butler-Clarksville 26

Central Springs 43, North Butler-Clarksville 42

@ Northwood

Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

Forest City 72, Northwood-Kensett 9

Forest City 41, St. Ansgar 32

St. Ansgar 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42

St. Ansgar 43, Northwood-Kensett 30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39, Northwood-Kensett 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 67, Charles City 10

— high school girls wrestling

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 18

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men take a 1-3 Big Ten record into tonight’s game at home against a vastly improved Nebraska team. The Huskers are 13-3 overall and coming off Tuesday night’s 88-72 win over top ranked Purdue.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Husker coach Fred Hoiberg has boosted the talent level on his roster and balance has been a key,

Senior guard Keisei Tominaga leads the Huskers at 14 and-a-half points per game and his ability to move without the ball makes him tough to guard.

The Hawkeyes have been off since Saturday’s win over Rutgers.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 8:30 with the pre-game starting at 7:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger does not feel the Cyclones will look past Oklahoma State when the teams collide Saturday in Hilton Coliseum. ISU is coming off a win over 2nd-ranked Houston and will host a Cowboy team that is 8-7 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12.

The Cowboys have won three straight in Hilton.

Otzelberger believes the Cyclones will be ready.

Otzelberger on the concerns he has about Oklahoma State.

Tipoff in Ames is scheduled for 5 o’clock