Friday December 8th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake girls vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — pre-game 6:05, tipoff 6:15

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Iowa Western — women 1:00, men 3:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 3:30

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points and Robert Jones scored 18 points and Iowa State beat Iowa 90-65 as the Cyclones celebrated the program’s 600th win at Hilton Coliseum. The win also was the largest point differential between the two teams in the 76 games played between the rivals. Iowa State beat Iowa 73-53 in 2021, the largest differential prior to Thursday. Payton Sandfort scored 14 points and reserves Dasonte Bowen and Owen Freeman scored 13 points and 11 points respectively for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the second half with a 15-5 run to extend the margin to 62-35 three-and-a-half minutes in. The Cyclones made it 70-41 when Jones made a jump shot with 12:46 left. Iowa (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) resumes conference play when it hosts Michigan on Sunday. Iowa State (7-2) hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

WAVERLY — After being down by a double digit margin in the second half, Clear Lake outscored Waverly-Shell Rock 20-10 in the fourth quarter for a 55-52 win in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Thomas Meyer had 16 points while Titan Schmitt added 15 for the Lions, who improve to 4-0 on the season. The Clear Lake boys are off until Tuesday when they travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to start North Central Conference play.

WAVERLY — #5/4A Waverly-Shell Rock led from start to finish, beating #10/3A Clear Lake 61-32 last night in non-conference girls basketball, as you heard on KRIB and kribam.com. Sophomore Ashleigh Amble led Clear Lake with 14 points. The Lions drop to 2-2 on the season and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL in North Central Conference play tonight. You can hear the game on KRIB and watch the game on Lions TV at kribam.com starting at about 6:15.

— other boys basketball last night

Algona 68, Forest City 49

Osage 76, Crestwood 49

— other girls basketball last night

Osage 39, Crestwood 37

Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 24

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 4-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 3-0 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 3-2 3

4 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 4

5 Riceville 4-0 6

6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 4-1 7

7 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 10

8 Calamus-Wheatland 4-0 11

9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 13

10 Earlham 2-1 9

11 CAM 3-1 14

12 Woodbine 2-2 5

13 East Buchanan 4-1 8

14 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 NR

15 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 4-0 NR

Dropped Out: Bellevue Marquette (12), Boyden-Hull (15)

Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 4-1 1

2 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5-0 2

3 Panorama 4-0 3

4 Iowa City Regina 3-1 4

5 Nodaway Valley 2-0 5

6 Westwood 4-0 6

7 North Mahaska 4-0 7

8 Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 9

9 Sioux Central 4-1 8

10 Central Lyon 5-0 10

11 Hinton 4-1 11

12 Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute 3-0 12

13 Cascade 2-1 13

14 Treynor 1-2 14

15 Jesup 4-0 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Solon 5-0 1

2 Mount Vernon 4-0 5

3 Des Moines Christian 5-1 3

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1 6

5 Benton 3-1 2

6 Dubuque Wahlert 3-1 4

7 Harlan 4-0 7

8 Forest City 5-0 9

9 Monticello 4-1 8

10 Clear Lake 2-1 10

11 Algona 2-2 11

12 Roland-Story 4-0 12

13 Cherokee 5-0 14

14 Williamsburg 2-2 13

15 Chariton 4-0 NR

Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (15)

Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-0 1

2 Clear Creek-Amana 4-0 2

3 Norwalk 6-0 3

4 North Polk 3-1 5

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 6

6 Mason City 3-1 4

7 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 3-0 7

8 Ballard 3-2 8

9 Le Mars 4-0 9

10 Central DeWitt 4-0 10

11 Marion 5-0 14

12 Carlisle 0-2 12

13 Maquoketa 3-2 15

14 Western Dubuque 4-2 NR

15 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2 11

Dropped Out: Sioux Center (13)

Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 4-0 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 5-0 5

3 Davenport North 3-2 4

4 West Des Moines Dowling 2-3 6

5 Ankeny Centennial 3-1 2

6 Waukee 5-0 7

7 Pleasant Valley 2-2 3

8 Ankeny 3-2 8

9 Cedar Falls 4-1 10

10 Sioux City East 1-2 9

11 Southeast Polk 3-2 11

12 Waukee Northwest 2-3 12

13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1 14

14 Waterloo West 3-1 13

15 Sioux City West 2-1 NR

Dropped Out: Muscatine (15)

— high school boys wrestling last night

@ Britt

Osage 66, Forest City 18

Osage 84, Newman 0

Osage 69, West Hancock 12

West Hancock 57, Newman 12

West Hancock 39, Forest City 37

Forest City 72, Newman 9

@ Garner

North Butler-Clarksville 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

North Butler-Clarksville 63, Rockford 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, Rockford 24

@ Nashua

Nashua-Plainfield 54, Eagle Grove 24

Nashua-Plainfield 81, Northwood-Kensett 0

Nashua-Plainfield 84, West Fork 0

Eagle Grove 57, Northwood-Kensett 12

Eagle Grove 60, West Fork 6

Northwood-Kensett 30, West Fork 9

@ Lake Mills

Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 21

Lake Mills 63, North Union 12

Lake MIlls 63, St. Ansgar 9

Central Springs 42, North Union 31

Central Springs 54, St. Ansgar 24

North Union 54, St. Ansgar 22

@ Hampton

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50, Webster City 30

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24

Webster City 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Algona 38, Humboldt 36

Crestwood 54, Charles City 21

— high school girls wrestling last night

Crestwood 40, Charles City 39

WAVERLY — Wartburg hosts defending national champion North Central of Illinois on Saturday in the NCAA Division III football playoffs, and with a victory they will play in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl for the first time in school history.

That’s Wartburg coach Chris Winter. North Central has scored 55 points or more in three playoff wins and is averaging 62 points this season.

Winter says Wartburg’s run defense will be tested.

After dropping a heartbreaker in the semifinals at Mount Union last year the Knights are hoping to take the next step.

Kickoff at Walston-Hoover Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 tomorrow afternoon

ORANGE CITY — Top ranked Northwestern hosts #4 Georgetown of Kentucky on Saturday in the semifinals of the NAIA football playoffs. The defending national champion Red Raiders are 13-0 and coach Matt McCarty says Georgetown has a similar resume.

McCarty says Georgetown has an experienced team.

McCarty on the keys for the defense.

McCarty says on offense they need to stay committed to the run game.

Northwestern coach Matt McCarty