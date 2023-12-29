Friday December 29th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Northern Illinois — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Minnesota — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk bowl preview show — 1:00 PM

== MONDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Citrus Bowl — Iowa vs. Tennessee — pre-game 10:00, kickoff 12:00

MEMPHIS —- Iowa State will try to cap a bounce back season with a victory this afternoon when the Cyclones take a 7-5 into the Liberty Bowl against Memphis. After a 4-8 season in 2022 the Cyclones opened this campaign 1-2.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says he remained confident even during the slow start.

A young Cyclone team has a chance to earn a fourth eight-win season in the last seven years.

The Cyclones beat Memphis 21-20 in the 2017 Liberty Bowl and this will be like another road game.

Campbell says a key will be how the Cyclones have handled the month off as well as the bowl atmosphere.

Campbell says freshman quarterback Rocco Becht help direct the Cyclones through a rough start.

Kickoff in Memphis is scheduled for 2:30 this afternoon.

ORLANDO — The University of Iowa continues to prepare for Monday’s Citrus Bowl against Tennessee. Iowa sophomore Kaleb Brown has become the Hawkeyes go-to wideout as the Ohio State transfer has 19 receptions on the season and 15 of them have come in the last three games. Brown did not register his first catch until an early November win over Northwestern and that changed everything.

Brown has gained confidence as his role has increased

Brown hopes Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense can make a good showing in the bowl game.

Brown says he is looking forward to playing an SEC foe.

With season-ending injuries to Luke Lachey and Erick All, sophomore Addision Ostrenga has stepped up at tight end for Iowa. The native of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin is tied for the lead in receptions with 29 and also has two touchdowns.

Ostrenga says Lachey has helped him along the way.

Iowa guard Rusty Feth says his one season with the Hawkeyes has been even better than he imagined. The transfer from Miami of Ohio appeared in 13 games and started eight at left guard.

Feth says heading into the Bowl game the offensive line is as healthy as it has been all season.

Feth says practices have now transitioned into game week.

Iowa and Tennessee kick off the Citrus Bowl on Monday at noon, with the pre-game show starting at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Also coming up on Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock for a special Hawk Talk bowl preview show.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks, handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Hall will start Sunday against Green Bay, benching Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings (7-8) to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Hall was the first sub summoned for Kirk Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 29 in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Hall, a fifth-round draft pick from BYU, started the following week at Atlanta with Mullens sidelined by a back injury. Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter that put Joshua Dobbs into action. Dobbs made four starts before a healthy Mullens took over.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 118-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic (dahn-CHICH) on the second night of back-to-back games. Dallas fell at Cleveland 113-110 on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving missed his 11th straight game for the Mavs. Karl-Anthony Towns added 10 points for Minnesota, which improved to 13-1 at home this season. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 off the bench and Jaden Hardy added 17 for Dallas. The Mavericks have lost five of seven.