Friday December 1st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

=== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Waterloo East — girls 6:15, boys follow

=== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Bowling Green — pre-game 12:15, tipoff 12:30

AM-1300 KGLO — Big Ten Championship — Iowa vs. Michigan — pre-game 5:00, kickoff 7:15

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa will try to shock the college football world on Saturday night when the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes play #2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes are a better than three touchdown underdog and coach Kirk Ferentz says the first key is to avoid an early knockout.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes must perform at a high level in all phases.

Ferentz on the formula it will take for the Hawkeyes to win.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes know what they are up against and relish the role of underdog.

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans knows the Hawkeyes face a tough challenge.

Evans says the ability of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy to make plays with his legs is a concern. It was on display a year ago when the Wolverines posted a 27-14 win in Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins says slowing down the Michigan offense begins with the ground game.

Iowa’s defense has feasted on opponent mistakes this season. That is unlikely against a Michigan offense that has only turned the ball over seven times the entire season.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor expects fellow specialist and place kicker Drew Stevens to bounce back. Stevens had two field goals blocked and had two kickoffs go out of bounds at Nebraska and backup Marshall Meeder kicked the game winning 38-yard field goal against the Huskers.

Taylor is the holder and remains confident in Stevens.

Kickoff in Indianapolis Saturday night is scheduled for 7:15 with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake came back from an 11-point first half deficit to beat Charles City 50-47 in boys high school basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and watched on Lions TV via kribam.com. The Lions trailed 15-4 in the second quarter and cut the lead back to one, but Charles City closed the half strong and led 24-16 at the break. Clear Lake then outscored the Comets 34-23 in the second half. Titan Schmitt had 18, Thomas Meyer 14 and Gavin Anderson 10 to lead the Lions, who are now 2-0 on the season and will travel to New Hampton on Tuesday night.

— high school boys basketball Thursday

Osage 71, New Hampton 59

— high school girls basketball Thursday

Osage 57, New Hampton 41

#10/3A Algona 43, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 2-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 1-0 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 2-1 3

4 Remsen St. Mary’s 2-0 4

5 Woodbine 1-0 5

6 Riceville 2-0 6

7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-1 7

8 East Buchanan 1-0 8

9 Earlham 1-0 9

10 Algona Bishop Garrigan 2-0 10

11 Calamus-Wheatland 2-0 11

12 Bellevue Marquette 2-0 12

13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1-0 13

14 CAM 2-0 NR

15 Boyden-Hull 1-0 NR

Dropped Out: Kingsley-Pierson (14), Exira-EHK (15)

Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 1

2 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-0 2

3 Panorama 1-0 3

4 Iowa City Regina 1-0 4

5 Nodaway Valley 1-0 5

6 Westwood 2-0 6

7 North Mahaska 1-0 7

8 Sioux Central 3-0 12

9 Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 9

10 Central Lyon 3-0 10

11 Hinton 2-0 11

12 Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute 1-0 13

13 Cascade 2-0 NR

14 Treynor 0-2 8

15 Jesup 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Carroll Kuemper (14), Hudson (15)

Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Solon 3-0 2

2 Benton Community 3-0 3

3 Des Moines Christian 3-0 4

4 Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 5

5 Mount Vernon 2-0 6

6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 1

7 Harlan 2-0 8

8 Monticello 3-0 9

9 Forest City 2-0 11

10 Clear Lake 1-1 7

11 Algona 0-2 10

12 Roland-Story 2-0 NR

13 Williamsburg 2-0 NR

14 Cherokee 2-0 NR

15 Center Point-Urbana 0-2 12

Dropped Out: Clarke (13), Unity Christian (14), Spirit Lake (15)

Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 1

2 Clear Creek-Amana 2-0 2

3 Norwalk 4-0 NR

4 Mason City 1-0 4

5 North Polk 1-1 5

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 6

7 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 1-0 7

8 Ballard 1-2 3

9 Le Mars 2-0 10

10 Central DeWitt 2-0 11

11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 12

12 Carlisle 0-1 9

13 Sioux Center 1-0 NR

14 Marion 2-0 NR

15 Maquoketa 2-2 14

Dropped Out: Humboldt (8), Decorah (13), Western Dubuque (15)

Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 3-0 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 3-0 5

3 Pleasant Valley 1-1 2

4 Davenport North 0-2 4

5 West Des Moines Valley 3-0 7

6 West Des Moines Dowling 1-2 3

7 Waukee 2-0 8

8 Ankeny 2-1 13

9 Sioux City East 1-0 9

10 Cedar Falls 2-1 6

11 Southeast Polk 3-0 11

12 Waukee Northwest 2-1 10

13 Waterloo West 1-0 14

14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-1 12

15 Muscatine 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Sioux City West (15)

— boys high school wrestling Thursday night

@ Mason City

Des Moines East 57, Mason City High 24

Mason City High 45, Des Moines North-Hoover 24

@ Newman

Lake Mills 78, Newman 0

Lake Mills 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22

Lake Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 30

Nashua-Plainfield 75, Newman 6

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Newman 6

@ St. Ansgar

West Hancock 45, St. Ansgar 30

West Hancock 66, West Fork 6

St. Ansgar 72, West Fork 3

@ Eagle Grove

Central Springs 45, Eagle Grove 30

Central Springs 42, Forest City 33

Forest City 35, Eagle Grove 30

@ Swea City

Osage 60, North Butler-Clarksville 24

Osage 78, North Union 3

Osage 75, Northwood-Kensett 6

North Butler-Clarksville 69, Northwood-Kensett 12

North Butler-Clarksville 60, North Union 24

North Union 54, Northwood-Kensett 15

West Delaware 68, Charles City 6

— girls high school wrestling Thursday night

@ Osage

Osage 66, North Central Trailblazers 18