Friday COVID update — Two more dead in Cerro Gordo County, active case number for area climbs over 2000, seven nursing home outbreaks locally
DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cerro Gordo County while the number of active cases in the KGLO News listening area has crossed over the 2000 mark.
The two Cerro Gordo County deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning and moved the county’s death total to 29 since the start of the pandemic and the 10-county listening area’s total number to 91.
217 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our area in that same 24-hour time period, with 56 new cases in Cerro Gordo County. 38 more recoveries were reported in our listening area during that time.
The number of active cases at 11 o’clock this morning stood at 2068, 178 higher than yesterday at the same time, marking the fourth straight day the active case count has jumped up by 100 or more. Compared to October 1st, the active case count in our listening area is 1326 higher.
Hospitalizations are also sharply up from yesterday in the north-central Iowa based Regional Medical Classification Center 2. 61 people are currently hospitalized in the region, up from 49 yesterday. 11 patients are in an ICU, compared to nine yesterday. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator.
— Seven long-term care facilities in our listening area are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19:
== Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City — 41 positive cases with 1 recovered
== Nora Springs Care Center — 41 positive cases, 33 recovered
== Westview Care Center, Britt — 27 positive cases, 13 recovered
== Titonka Care Center — 27 positive cases, 13 recovered
== Accura Healthcare of Bancroft — 3 positive cases, none recovered
== Faith Lutheran Home, Osage —- 30 positive cases, six recovered
== Lake Mills Care Center — 5 positive cases, 4 recovered
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1849
|56
|Butler
|521
|26
|Floyd
|544
|18
|Franklin
|445
|10
|Hancock
|491
|14
|Kossuth
|569
|13
|Mitchell
|392
|33
|Winnebago
|590
|12
|Worth
|192
|10
|Wright
|881
|25
|
|
|
|Area Total
|6474
|217
|
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|672
|477
|Butler
|138
|82
|Floyd
|85
|60
|Franklin
|68
|42
|Hancock
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|223
|192
|Worth
|76
|46
|Wright
|230
|182
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2068
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|29
|2
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|1
|
|Mitchell
|2
|
|Winnebago
|20
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|91
|2
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1148
|8
|Butler
|380
|
|Floyd
|448
|11
|Franklin
|359
|
|Hancock
|292
|4
|Kossuth
|369
|7
|Mitchell
|206
|
|Winnebago
|347
|6
|Worth
|116
|
|Wright
|650
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4315
|38
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|18.8
|Butler
|16.6
|Floyd
|15.2
|Franklin
|12.6
|Hancock
|22.8
|Kossuth
|14.3
|Mitchell
|19
|Winnebago
|18.8
|Worth
|12.1
|Wright
|20
|
|
|Area Average
|17.7