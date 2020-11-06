      Weather Alert

Friday COVID update — Two more dead in Cerro Gordo County, active case number for area climbs over 2000, seven nursing home outbreaks locally

Nov 6, 2020 @ 11:18am

DES MOINES — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cerro Gordo County while the number of active cases in the KGLO News listening area has crossed over the 2000 mark.

The two Cerro Gordo County deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning and moved the county’s death total to 29 since the start of the pandemic and the 10-county listening area’s total number to 91.

217 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our area in that same 24-hour time period, with 56 new cases in Cerro Gordo County. 38 more recoveries were reported in our listening area during that time.

The number of active cases at 11 o’clock this morning stood at 2068, 178 higher than yesterday at the same time, marking the fourth straight day the active case count has jumped up by 100 or more. Compared to October 1st, the active case count in our listening area is 1326 higher.

Hospitalizations are also sharply up from yesterday in the north-central Iowa based Regional Medical Classification Center 2. 61 people are currently hospitalized in the region, up from 49 yesterday. 11 patients are in an ICU, compared to nine yesterday. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator. 

 

— Seven long-term care facilities in our listening area are currently reporting outbreaks of COVID-19:

== Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City — 41 positive cases with 1 recovered
== Nora Springs Care Center — 41 positive cases, 33 recovered
== Westview Care Center, Britt — 27 positive cases, 13 recovered
== Titonka Care Center — 27 positive cases, 13 recovered
== Accura Healthcare of Bancroft — 3 positive cases, none recovered
== Faith Lutheran Home, Osage —- 30 positive cases, six recovered
== Lake Mills Care Center — 5 positive cases, 4 recovered

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1849 56
Butler 521 26
Floyd 544 18
Franklin 445 10
Hancock 491 14
Kossuth 569 13
Mitchell 392 33
Winnebago 590 12
Worth 192 10
Wright 881 25
Area Total 6474 217

 

 

Active Cases 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 672 477
Butler 138 82
Floyd 85 60
Franklin 68 42
Hancock 193 134
Kossuth 199 176
Mitchell 184 119
Winnebago 223 192
Worth 76 46
Wright 230 182
Area Total 2068 1510

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 29 2
Butler 3
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 20
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 91 2

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1148 8
Butler 380
Floyd 448 11
Franklin 359
Hancock 292 4
Kossuth 369 7
Mitchell 206
Winnebago 347 6
Worth 116
Wright 650 2
Area Total 4315 38

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 18.8
Butler 16.6
Floyd 15.2
Franklin 12.6
Hancock 22.8
Kossuth 14.3
Mitchell 19
Winnebago 18.8
Worth 12.1
Wright 20
Area Average 17.7
For the latest

