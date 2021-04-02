      Weather Alert
Friday COVID update — one new death in Wright County, active case count for the month slightly increases for listening area

Apr 2, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19 death has been reported in north-central Iowa as the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area stayed fairly steady for the week and for the last month.

In the 48 hours between midday Wednesday and midday today, the single death was reported in Wright County, bringing the ten-county listening area’s death total during the pandemic to 386.

In that same 48 hour period, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 47 new recoveries were reported. That brings the active coronavirus case count for the listening area to 1677. That’s down 12 from last Friday, but up seven when compared to a month ago.

In Cerro Gordo County, there were 11 new cases reported between Wednesday and today with 16 new recoveries. The active case count in the county is at 488, three higher than last Friday but 11 lower when compared to a month ago.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Thursday. One person is in an intensive care unit and that person is on a ventilator.

 

(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 33 29 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7 1
Area Total 386 327 59 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5497 11
Butler 1703 5
Floyd 1694 5
Franklin 1216 2
Hancock 1505 2
Kossuth 2194 7
Mitchell 1358 3
Winnebago 1437 3
Worth 721 4
Wright 1837 3
Area Total 19162 45

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4924 16
Butler 1555 4
Floyd 1440 6
Franklin 1068 3
Hancock 1348 1
Kossuth 1935 6
Mitchell 1178 2
Winnebago 1275 2
Worth 663 2
Wright 1713 5
Area Total 17099 47

 

 

Active Cases 4/2/21 3/31/21 3/26/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Wednesday Previous Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 488 493 485 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 115 114 126 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 213 214 206 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 127 128 121 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 124 123 125 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 201 200 196 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 139 138 140 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 131 130 140 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 50 48 57 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 89 92 93 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1677 1680 1689 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests

