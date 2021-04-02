Friday COVID update — one new death in Wright County, active case count for the month slightly increases for listening area
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19 death has been reported in north-central Iowa as the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area stayed fairly steady for the week and for the last month.
In the 48 hours between midday Wednesday and midday today, the single death was reported in Wright County, bringing the ten-county listening area’s death total during the pandemic to 386.
In that same 48 hour period, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 47 new recoveries were reported. That brings the active coronavirus case count for the listening area to 1677. That’s down 12 from last Friday, but up seven when compared to a month ago.
In Cerro Gordo County, there were 11 new cases reported between Wednesday and today with 16 new recoveries. The active case count in the county is at 488, three higher than last Friday but 11 lower when compared to a month ago.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Thursday. One person is in an intensive care unit and that person is on a ventilator.
(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|33
|29
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|386
|327
|59
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5497
|11
|Butler
|1703
|5
|Floyd
|1694
|5
|Franklin
|1216
|2
|Hancock
|1505
|2
|Kossuth
|2194
|7
|Mitchell
|1358
|3
|Winnebago
|1437
|3
|Worth
|721
|4
|Wright
|1837
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19162
|45
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4924
|16
|Butler
|1555
|4
|Floyd
|1440
|6
|Franklin
|1068
|3
|Hancock
|1348
|1
|Kossuth
|1935
|6
|Mitchell
|1178
|2
|Winnebago
|1275
|2
|Worth
|663
|2
|Wright
|1713
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17099
|47
|Active Cases
|4/2/21
|3/31/21
|3/26/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Wednesday
|Previous Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|488
|493
|485
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|115
|114
|126
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|213
|214
|206
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|127
|128
|121
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|124
|123
|125
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|201
|200
|196
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|139
|138
|140
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|131
|130
|140
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|50
|48
|57
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|89
|92
|93
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1677
|1680
|1689
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests