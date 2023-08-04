Friday August 4th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona — pre-game 6:30, game 7:10

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona — pre-game 5:30, game 6:10

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, game 1:10

MASON CITY — Two seniors from Newman have made the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State “Super Team”. Pitcher Doug Taylor and catcher Max Burt were named to the elite team consisting of 16 players from all four classes. Both players landed on the Class 1A first team as well, with Burt being named the 1A All-State Team captain. Also making the Class 1A first team from the area was Tate Mayer of St. Ansgar, while his Saints teammate Jayce Schwiesow made the second team. Two other north-central Iowa athletes made all-state teams, with Kaden Tyler of Mason City making the Class 4A third team, and Kellen Moore of Forest City making the Class 2A second team. See the full Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams list by clicking here

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael A. Taylor and Ryan Jeffers each hit a two-run homer, and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3. The Twins took two of three from the Cardinals and increased their division lead to 2 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Sonny Gray (5-4) picked up the win in his first start with the Twins, giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Jhoan Duran gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to Alex Burleson, his third hit in a 3-for-4 night. Burleson scored on a ground out. After a two-out infield single, Duran struck out Taylor Motter to pick up his 19th save. Matthew Liberatore (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings before being chased with the bases loaded in the sixth.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list. Keuchel was the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner. The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings. Keuchel is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star. He has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons.

DES MOINES (AP) — One of the state agencies involved in the ongoing investigation of alleged sports wagering violations by Iowa and Iowa State athletes announced Thursday no evidence had been discovered to suggest the integrity of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests.

A total of seven current or former athletes at the two schools were criminally charged this week, notably ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers and ex-Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis.

All seven are charged with tampering with records, and all are suspected of placing bets on contests involving their own schools. Four are alleged to have wagered on games involving their own teams.

The seven athletes are suspected of combining for more than 5,000 wagers totaling more than $100,000 that were placed between January 2021 through May 2023.

In addition to facing criminal charges, the current athletes could forfeit all or part of their remaining eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission said in a statement it had reviewed how wagering lines moved, number of wagers, size of wagers, types of wagers and the settlement of related wagers. The commission also worked with organizations that monitor integrity of contests, sportsbooks and gambling markets in other states.

Integrity issues in wagering could range from a bettor having inside information about injuries or a team’s strategy that could affect the outcome to point shaving and match fixing.

The statement says “In light of recent charges filed in the state regarding possible sports wagering violations by student athletes, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) would like to affirm that it does not currently have any information that would call into question the integrity of any sports wagering contest or event involving the University of Iowa or Iowa State University.”

The IRGC said it examines wagering activity with information available from integrity monitoring providers, sportsbooks, other regulatory jurisdictions, sports leagues, law enforcement and the public.

An IRGC spokesman declined to comment further.

The tampering with records charges stem from athletes allegedly concealing their identities by placing bets with online sportsbook accounts registered under the names of close relatives. The legal age for wagering in Iowa is 21, and each of the athletes is suspected to have been underage while making some or all of the bets.