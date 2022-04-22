Friday April 22nd Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
== Friday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
== Saturday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10
== Sunday — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City’s revamped lineup, Miguel Sano drove in the game’s only run and the Twins held on for a 1-0 victory to avoid a series sweep. Emilio Pagan worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for Minnesota’s first save of the season. Zack Greinke took the loss despite allowing just one run over five innings. Kansas City’s bullpen kept the game close by running its scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team picked up a pair of 14-13 wins at home on Thursday over Iowa Lakes in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. Ike Mezzenga hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh of game one, while Cayden Nicoletto drew a bases-loaded walk to score Cody Kelly to win the second game. NIACC is 21-14 overall and 10-9 in the conference and will travel to Marshalltown Community College for a four-game weekend series starting on Saturday.
DYERSVILLE — Midwest League rivals the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will collide August 9th near the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville. It is the same site that hosted last year’s game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. River Bandits General Manager Joe Kubly (koo-blee) says discussions about a possible game had been ongoing for several months.
Both teams will wear throwback jerseys honoring their early days. The Kernels will play as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies while the River Bandits will be the Davenport Blue Sox.
Kernels General Manager Scott Wilson says it will be part of a busy week in Dyersville.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play on August 11th.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane made seven 3-pointers and had 26 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Brandon Clarke scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half for Memphis, and Ja Morant had a quiet triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Game 4 is on Saturday night in Minneapolis. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and eight assists for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota’s other max-contract player, had another clunker with eight points.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
IOWA CITY — Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts says the competition between the Iowa offense and defense this spring has gotten heated at times.
Betts likes the way the offense has competed in practice.
There is a different look at running back. With Tyler Goodson leaving early to pursue an NFL career, sophomores Gavin Williams and LeShon Williams are the featured backs. That duo combined for 140 yards of rushing in a Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky.
The Hawkeyes close out spring drills Saturday morning with an open practice in Kinnick Stadium.
SPENCER — The Clear Lake boys golf team finished second at the Spencer Invitational on Thursday. The Lions shot a 324, seven shots behind the Spencer Purple squad for the team title. Gavin Anderson had the low Clear Lake score with a 78, finishing fifth, seven shots behind medalist Ryan Schiltz of Estherville-Lincoln Central. Eli Anderson and Easton DeVries finished tied for eighth with an 80 while Taylor Plagge finished tied for 20th with an 86. Clear Lake is scheduled to turn around this afternoon and host Algona and Humboldt in a North Central Conference triangular at All Vets Golf Course starting at 4:30.
IOWA CITY — The NIACC men’s golf team finished 10th out of 18 teams on Thursday at the Verhille Invitational hosted by Mount Mercy University at Finkbine Golf Course on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. NIACC shot a 324, with DMACC claiming the team title with a 285. Sophomore Kai Nelles led NIACC with a 77, while Bryce Malchow was next in line with an 80. NIACC returns to action on April 30th at the Region XI Tournament at The Preserve on Rathbun Lake.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game later this summer in St. Paul will again be between the league’s best players and their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX. The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge. The MLS and LIGA MX all-stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.