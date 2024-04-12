Friday April 12th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:40

== SATURDAY— Minnesota Twins at Detroit — doubleheader — pre-game 11:30, first pitch game one 12:10, second game follows

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:40

DETROIT (AP) — The scheduled Thursday game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers was rained out and will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader. The doubleheader will begin at 12:10 p.m. Central Time on Saturday. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game. The opener of this four-game series will take place later tonight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn says interest in the team has skyrocketed heading into Monday night’s WNBA Draft. The Fever are expected to take Iowa star Caitlin Clark with the first pick.

ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo says the interest in this year’s draft is unlike anything she has seen.

Lobo says Clark’s popularity is driving interest in the draft.

Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese headline a list of 15 college players who have been invited to the WNBA draft on Monday night. After Indiana’s top pick, the Los Angeles Sparks hold the second and fourth pick with Chicago selecting third. Dallas is fifth and Washington sixth. Minnesota, Chicago, Dallas, Connecticut, New York and Atlanta close out the first round. In all there are three rounds and 36 picks total.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake School Board this week approved removing the interim tag from Aaron Stensland’s name to be the school’s head football coach. Stensland coached the Lions this past season after Jared DeVries decided to take a year of absence from the program due to the death of his son. The Board back in January voted to not renew DeVries’ contract. Prior to moving to Clear Lake, Stensland was the head coach at Roland-Story. As Clear Lake’s interim coach this past season, Clear Lake finished with an 8-2 record.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn says earning the trust of defensive line coach Kelvin Bell has allowed him to take the next step. The junior from Urbandale appeared in all 14 games last season and had a career high in tackles in a Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Llewellyn says that trust and the experience he gained has given him more confidence.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills on April 20th with an open practice.

AMES — The Iowa State football team has a talented group of wide receivers working to get better in spring drills. Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins combined for 119 receptions and 13 touchdowns last season. Noel led the way with 66 catches.

The Cyclones have added another weapon through the transfer portal. Isaiah Alston played at Army before joining the ISU program.

With so many key players on both sides of the ball returning the expectations for the Cyclones will be high next season.

ISU’s spring game is April 20th.

OTTUMWA — The NIACC softball team dropped their non-conference doubleheader at Indian Hills on Thursday, falling 9-1 in five innings and 7-4. NIACC only mustered two hits in the opener, an RBI double from sophomore Emily Jones while Katy Olive had a single for the only other hit. In the nightcap, Jones hit a two-run homer in the sixth, while Vanessa Koehler was 2-for-3 with a run scored. NIACC drops to 20-16 overall and will return to action on Saturday hosting Northeast Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference twinbill.