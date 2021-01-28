      Weather Alert

Four more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa

Jan 28, 2021 @ 11:26am

MASON CITY — Four more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Butler County, with single deaths in Floyd and Wright counties. Butler County has now had 26 deaths reported, Floyd County 37, and Wright County 25, with the ten-county listening area’s death total now rising to 316.

In the same 24-hour period, 52 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 75 more have recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa is at 1796, down from 1823 on Wednesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 18 new cases identified were matched by 18 new recoveries to keep the county’s case count at 406. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 26 23 3 2
Floyd 37 29 8 1
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 37 36 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 25 23 2 1
Area Total 316 276 40 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4785 18
Butler 1528 2
Floyd 1424 3
Franklin 1046 6
Hancock 1339 7
Kossuth 1827 6
Mitchell 1174 0
Winnebago 1234 0
Worth 626 4
Wright 1684 6
Area Total 16667 52

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4307 18
Butler 1273 13
Floyd 1256 5
Franklin 889 10
Hancock 1167 10
Kossuth 1528 3
Mitchell 1018 4
Winnebago 1079 4
Worth 524 5
Wright 1514 3
Area Total 14555 75

 

 

Active Cases 1/28/21 1/27/21 1/22/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 406 406 425 549 1807 477
Butler 229 242 229 175 517 82
Floyd 131 134 132 130 550 60
Franklin 139 143 164 133 305 42
Hancock 148 151 157 235 408 134
Kossuth 255 252 211 269 535 176
Mitchell 119 123 143 173 447 119
Winnebago 126 130 117 123 359 192
Worth 98 99 111 126 118 46
Wright 145 143 139 183 410 182
Area Total 1796 1823 1828 2096 5526 1510
