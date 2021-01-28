Four more COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Four more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 have died.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more deaths were reported in Butler County, with single deaths in Floyd and Wright counties. Butler County has now had 26 deaths reported, Floyd County 37, and Wright County 25, with the ten-county listening area’s death total now rising to 316.
In the same 24-hour period, 52 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 75 more have recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa is at 1796, down from 1823 on Wednesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 18 new cases identified were matched by 18 new recoveries to keep the county’s case count at 406.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|26
|23
|3
|2
|Floyd
|37
|29
|8
|1
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|37
|36
|1
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|25
|23
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|316
|276
|40
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4785
|18
|Butler
|1528
|2
|Floyd
|1424
|3
|Franklin
|1046
|6
|Hancock
|1339
|7
|Kossuth
|1827
|6
|Mitchell
|1174
|0
|Winnebago
|1234
|0
|Worth
|626
|4
|Wright
|1684
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16667
|52
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4307
|18
|Butler
|1273
|13
|Floyd
|1256
|5
|Franklin
|889
|10
|Hancock
|1167
|10
|Kossuth
|1528
|3
|Mitchell
|1018
|4
|Winnebago
|1079
|4
|Worth
|524
|5
|Wright
|1514
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14555
|75
|Active Cases
|1/28/21
|1/27/21
|1/22/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|406
|406
|425
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|229
|242
|229
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|131
|134
|132
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|139
|143
|164
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|148
|151
|157
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|255
|252
|211
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|119
|123
|143
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|126
|130
|117
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|98
|99
|111
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|145
|143
|139
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1796
|1823
|1828
|2096
|5526
|1510