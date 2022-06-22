Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City.
28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Mills pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of intent to manufacture or deliver false marijuana over 50 kilograms and under 100 kilograms, with the drug tax stamp charge being dismissed.
District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Mills to ten years in prison.