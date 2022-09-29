Former State Trooper admits to improper use of force in plea agreement

DURANT — A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper from Durant has pleaded guilty to a Civil Rights Violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 58-year-old Robert Smith admitted in a plea hearing to using improper force in striking Bryce Yakish in the face after stopping him for speeding on his motorcycle. He also admitted to kneeling on his back as he handcuffed him following the stop on I-80 near West Liberty in September 2017.

Smith went to trial for using unreasonable force in July of this year, but a mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a verdict. The U.S. Attorney says a sentencing date has not yet been set, and also says the FBI is investigating the case.

A state panel agreed to pay $225,000 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by Yakish