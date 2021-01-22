      Weather Alert
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO arrested on theft charges

Jan 22, 2021 @ 10:53am
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer Woodley. Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Jennifer Woodley is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The organization announced last summer that she had been terminated as CEO after it discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review. (Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. 

Records show that 40-year-old Jennifer Woodley, who now lives in North Carolina, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday evening and released. 

The criminal complaints against her weren’t immediately available.

The organization announced last summer that it had discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review and that Woodley had been dismissed after serving as CEO for one year.

