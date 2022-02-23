      Weather Alert

Former Cyclone basketball star running for Minnesota congressional seat

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:08am

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa State basketball star Royce White is running for a congressional seat in the Minneapolis area.

White, a Republican, launched his campaign with an online video.  “I’m a fifth generation Minnesotan and a product of the Twin Cities, but first and foremost I’m an American,” White says in the video. “I’m running for congress because our leaders have sold us out.”

White played in the 2011-2012 season for the Cyclones and led the team in scoring. White was the 16th selection in the NBA draft, but he did not play in his rookie season due to a dispute with the Houston Rockets over mental health protocols. He ultimately played three games in the NBA.

White has played in other other basketball leagues and competed in mixed martial arts.

For the latest

Trending
State Wrestling Tournament Coverage on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
Iowa State University program helps to prevent senior citizens from falling
Mason City man receives deferred judgment, probation in burglary case
House File 2222 passes unanimously on 2/22/22
Financing for new park, overview of FY 2023 budget on Clear Lake City Council's agenda tonight
Connect With Us