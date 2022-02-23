Former Cyclone basketball star running for Minnesota congressional seat
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa State basketball star Royce White is running for a congressional seat in the Minneapolis area.
White, a Republican, launched his campaign with an online video. “I’m a fifth generation Minnesotan and a product of the Twin Cities, but first and foremost I’m an American,” White says in the video. “I’m running for congress because our leaders have sold us out.”
White played in the 2011-2012 season for the Cyclones and led the team in scoring. White was the 16th selection in the NBA draft, but he did not play in his rookie season due to a dispute with the Houston Rockets over mental health protocols. He ultimately played three games in the NBA.
White has played in other other basketball leagues and competed in mixed martial arts.