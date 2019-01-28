Former Butler County Emergency Management Director dies
By KGLO News
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 1:06 PM

DES MOINES — Funeral services are scheduled for later this week for the former Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator.

56-year-old Mitch Nordmeyer died unexpectedly last Friday. He was Butler County’s Emergency Management Coordinator from July 2009 until he resigned at the end of March last year to accept a position as the State Training Officer with the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Funeral services will be this Saturday at 10:30 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the church and one hour prior to Saturday’s service.

