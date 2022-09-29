Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother pleads guilty

FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother.

35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.

Hesley was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hesley agreed to plead guilty to the fraudulent use of a credit card charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16th in Winnebago County District Court.