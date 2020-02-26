Forest City man accused of sexual abuse enters guilty plea
FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of sexually assaulting a female minor has pleaded guilty.
41-year-old Stephen Aguirre was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after allegedly making inappropriate contact with the female against her will on October 27th 2017 at his Forest City residence.
Aguirre’s trial was scheduled to start today in Winnebago County District Court, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of guilty on Tuesday.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder filed an order on Tuesday to accept the guilty plea and set his sentencing for March 24th.