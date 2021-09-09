      Weather Alert

For the second straight week, half of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are under the age of 30

Sep 9, 2021 @ 11:25am

MASON CITY — For the second straight week, half of the new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are those under the age of 30.

According to the latest data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 314 new cases in the last seven days in Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties. 32% of those new cases were under the age of 18, while 18% are from the 18-29 age range.

The seven-day positivity rate for the listening area is at 7.6%, up from 7.1% a week ago, while the 14-day average is at 7.5%, up from 7.2% a week ago.

One new death was reported in our listening area in Wright County, bringing the county’s total to 41 and the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 359.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region is 27, higher than the 22 last week but lower than the 35 listed hospitalized two weeks ago. Of those 27, 20 were not vaccinated. 19 of the 27 patients are age 60 or older, with the 11 patients that are between the ages of 60 and 79 all being people who were not vaccinated. There are currently six north-central Iowa patients in the ICU.

53.7% of the Cerro Gordo County population has been fully vaccinated, and along with Butler County are the only two counties in our immediate listening area that have achieved a 50% or more vaccination rate. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 6598 103
Butler 1966 17
Floyd 2002 31
Franklin 1567 24
Hancock 1753 26
Mitchell 1505 32
Winnebago 1735 37
Worth 957 8
Wright 2205 36
Area Total 20288 314
Last week total 19971

 

Positivity rate 7-day 14-day
Cerro Gordo 7.9 6.2
Butler 3.2 3.5
Floyd 11.2 10
Franklin 5.5 9.4
Hancock 8 4.8
Mitchell 8.4 8.9
Winnebago 9.1 9.4
Worth 1.9 8.1
Wright 12.7 11.3

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 100 82 18
Butler 36 31 5
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 23 21 2
Hancock 35 28 7
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 41 34 7 1
Area Total 359 301 58 1
Last week total 358 300 58

 

 

% Vaccinated Total Previous
Cerro Gordo 53.7 52.7
Butler 50.3 50
Floyd 46 45.4
Franklin 45.4 45
Hancock 42.5 42.1
Mitchell 41.9 41.5
Winnebago 45.5 44.9
Worth 44.4 43.7
Wright 49.2 48.8
