For the second straight week, half of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are under the age of 30

MASON CITY — For the second straight week, half of the new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa are those under the age of 30.
According to the latest data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 314 new cases in the last seven days in Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties. 32% of those new cases were under the age of 18, while 18% are from the 18-29 age range.
The seven-day positivity rate for the listening area is at 7.6%, up from 7.1% a week ago, while the 14-day average is at 7.5%, up from 7.2% a week ago.
One new death was reported in our listening area in Wright County, bringing the county’s total to 41 and the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 359.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region is 27, higher than the 22 last week but lower than the 35 listed hospitalized two weeks ago. Of those 27, 20 were not vaccinated. 19 of the 27 patients are age 60 or older, with the 11 patients that are between the ages of 60 and 79 all being people who were not vaccinated. There are currently six north-central Iowa patients in the ICU.
53.7% of the Cerro Gordo County population has been fully vaccinated, and along with Butler County are the only two counties in our immediate listening area that have achieved a 50% or more vaccination rate.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|6598
|103
|Butler
|1966
|17
|Floyd
|2002
|31
|Franklin
|1567
|24
|Hancock
|1753
|26
|Mitchell
|1505
|32
|Winnebago
|1735
|37
|Worth
|957
|8
|Wright
|2205
|36
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20288
|314
|Last week total
|19971
|
|Positivity rate
|7-day
|14-day
|Cerro Gordo
|7.9
|6.2
|Butler
|3.2
|3.5
|Floyd
|11.2
|10
|Franklin
|5.5
|9.4
|Hancock
|8
|4.8
|Mitchell
|8.4
|8.9
|Winnebago
|9.1
|9.4
|Worth
|1.9
|8.1
|Wright
|12.7
|11.3
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|100
|82
|18
|
|Butler
|36
|31
|5
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|23
|21
|2
|
|Hancock
|35
|28
|7
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|41
|34
|7
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|359
|301
|58
|1
|Last week total
|358
|300
|58
|
|% Vaccinated
|Total
|Previous
|Cerro Gordo
|53.7
|52.7
|Butler
|50.3
|50
|Floyd
|46
|45.4
|Franklin
|45.4
|45
|Hancock
|42.5
|42.1
|Mitchell
|41.9
|41.5
|Winnebago
|45.5
|44.9
|Worth
|44.4
|43.7
|Wright
|49.2
|48.8