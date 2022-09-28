Floyd County man pleads not guilty to child sexual abuse related charges

NASHUA — A Nashua man has pleaded not guilty to multiple child sexual abuse-related charges in Floyd County.

39-year-old Ethan Vorhes is accused of inappropriate contact with two minor children between 2018 and 2022, which also included showing pornography on one occasion to one of the victims during the abuse.

Vorhes was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

He filed written pleas of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Floyd County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on October 25th.

If convicted of all the charges, Vorhes could face up to 90 years in prison time.