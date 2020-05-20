      Weather Alert

Five more COVID-19 cases in listening area

May 20, 2020 @ 12:30pm

DES MOINES — The KGLO News immediate listening area’s count of COVID-19 cases has pushed over the 100 mark.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website, five more lab-confirmed cases from our listening area have been added to the area’s total between 11:00 AM Tuesday and 11:00 AM Wednesday.

Three of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, with single cases in Kossuth and Wright. That brings the area total to 101 — 25 in Wright County; 20 in Cerro Gordo; 14 in Butler; 11 in Floyd; seven each in Franklin and Winnebago; five each in Hancock and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

The state total of lab-confirmed cases increased 238 to 15,534. Two more cases locally have recovered to make the area total of 51. 389 more cases have recovered statewide for a total of 8236.

There were 16 more deaths in Iowa, with the total now 383.

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 20 3
Butler 14
Floyd 11
Franklin 7
Hancock 5
Kossuth 5 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 7
Worth 3
Wright 25 1
Area Total 101 5
Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 13
Butler 12
Floyd 3 1
Franklin 3
Hancock 2
Kossuth 2
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 5 1
Worth 2
Wright 6
Area Total 51 2
