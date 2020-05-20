Five more COVID-19 cases in listening area
DES MOINES — The KGLO News immediate listening area’s count of COVID-19 cases has pushed over the 100 mark.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website, five more lab-confirmed cases from our listening area have been added to the area’s total between 11:00 AM Tuesday and 11:00 AM Wednesday.
Three of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, with single cases in Kossuth and Wright. That brings the area total to 101 — 25 in Wright County; 20 in Cerro Gordo; 14 in Butler; 11 in Floyd; seven each in Franklin and Winnebago; five each in Hancock and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
The state total of lab-confirmed cases increased 238 to 15,534. Two more cases locally have recovered to make the area total of 51. 389 more cases have recovered statewide for a total of 8236.
There were 16 more deaths in Iowa, with the total now 383.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|3
|Butler
|14
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|7
|
|Hancock
|5
|
|Kossuth
|5
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|7
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|25
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|101
|5
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|13
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|3
|1
|Franklin
|3
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|2
|
|Mitchell
|3
|
|Winnebago
|5
|1
|Worth
|2
|
|Wright
|6
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|51
|2