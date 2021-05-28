First West Nile case confirmed in Iowa
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the first case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in the state.
The victim is an adult age 61 to 80 years old from Montgomery County. The West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes. There were no deaths in the last two years after five West Nile deaths were reported in 2018.
The IDPH says the best way to prevent West Nile is to wear mosquito repellant or avoid the times of day when they are active in the early morning and at dusk.