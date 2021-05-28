      Weather Alert
FROST ADVISORY from Midnight Tonight until 7:00 AM CDT Saturday

First West Nile case confirmed in Iowa

May 28, 2021 @ 11:43am

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the first case of West Nile virus this year has been confirmed in the state.

The victim is an adult age 61 to 80 years old from Montgomery County. The West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes. There were no deaths in the last two years after five West Nile deaths were reported in 2018.

The IDPH says the best way to prevent West Nile is to wear mosquito repellant or avoid the times of day when they are active in the early morning and at dusk.

For the latest

Trending
Statewide crackdown on seat belt abstainers, speeders & drunks starts today
Mason City man arrested for sexual abuse returned to Iowa from Minnesota
Mason City woman accused of stabbing
New Hampton man gets suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to enticing a minor in Cerro Gordo County
Stand-up electric scooters arrive in Mason City