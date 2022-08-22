First aid kit can be helpful for college students

CLEAR LAKE — While students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishings needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of having is a good first-aid kit.

Dr. Kristin Avery of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic says it’s something everybody should have where they live. “When we get sick or whatnot and we’re in an unfamiliar place, having those pain relievers, things like Tylenol, ibuprofen on hand and a thermometer, is great to know if you need to do anything different. You know you’re going to get all sorts of bug bites and scrapes and bruises, so having some antibiotic ointment or some steroid cream on hand is a great idea, but instead of having to go in and ask someone else, having a few of those things on hand is really helpful.”

Avery says students need to make sure their vaccinations are up to date. “Especially the meningitis vaccine before going to college, because that’s the time when they are most at increased risk for meningitis, so making sure we’re all up to date on that as well.”

Avery says students need to know where to go to get medical attention on their college campus and not to be shy about going in to get looked at. “We as pediatricians here in Clear Lake, we will see kids through college, wonder if they are still in college, but they still are far away from us and need to know where they can be evaluated at when they are sick or if other things come up. Knowing their local resources is very important, and not being timid if something is going on. They need to feel like they can go advocate for themselves and be seen.”

Avery says your current health care provider can play an important role in helping you establish healthy habits and routines when you leave for college.