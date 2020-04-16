Firefighter injured battling house blaze in Charles City
CHARLES CITY — A firefighter has been injured after battling a house fire in Charles City on Wednesday night.
The Charles City Fire Department says they were called to 200 Kelly Street at about 9:30 last night. On arrival, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the home as well as observed fire on the second story of the residence. The department was able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.
The Fire Department says one firefighter sustained a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The home is owned by Michael Vanderslice. Nobody was in the house at the time firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office being called in to assist with the investigation.