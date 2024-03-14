Fire damages two homes in northwestern Mason City

MASON CITY — Fire damaged two homes in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were called to a structure fire at 12th and North Polk at about 12:21 PM. The fire started on the exterior of 1003 12th Northwest and carried inside that building, and then extended to the neighbor’s house at 1104 North Polk, where it was contained to the exterior of the structure.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire in both structures while performing search and rescue operations. No injuries were reported.

The home at 1003 12th Northwest sustained fire and smoke damage inside and outside the house, while the building at 1104 North Polk sustained fire damage to the exterior of the north side of the house with minor smoke damage inside.

The fire is considered accidental in nature and was caused by burning debris in a fire pit that extended to both houses.