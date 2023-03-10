KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Fire Breaks Out At Eisenhower Executive Office Building

March 10, 2023 12:10PM CST
FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at dusk, June 1, 2021, in Washington. There's been a fire at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s been a fire at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works.

It houses a wide array of White House workers.

An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

