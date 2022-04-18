Finkenauer, opposing attorney react to Iowa Supreme Court decision
DES MOINES — U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer says Friday’s unanimous decision from the Iowa Supreme Court shows she met every requirement to be on the Democratic Primary ballot.
Finkenauer says the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision is a victory over an attack “orchestrated by Washington Republicans and allies of Senator Grassley.” Finkenauer is one of three Democrats vying for a spot on the General Election ballot to challenge Grassley’s bid for reelection. Finkenauer says Washington elites tried to undermine the democratic process to save Grassley from having to face her in November.
Alan Ostergren is the attorney who represented Republicans challenging three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petition. He says the only reason the issues were litigated is because Finkenauer barely turned in enough signatures. Ostergren says the Iowa legislature needs to pass a law making it clear what must be on a nominating petition and what the consequences are for failing to have that information present.
The communications director for Grassley’s campaign says Finkenauer thumbed her nose at Iowa election law and has never admitted fault.