Filing period for non-partisan county offices, non-party political organizations for general election starts next week
MASON CITY — Next Monday is the first day for candidates to file nomination papers for offices to be filled in the 2022 general election.
Candidates affiliated with non-party political organizations and who are nominated by petition can file for any of the three Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisor positions as well as the positions of County Treasurer, County Recorder and County Attorney.
Several non-partisan offices will also be on the Cerro Gordo County ballot in November. There are three positions available for Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner, five positions on the Agricultural Extension Council, and three positions on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees. The offices of Township Trustee and Township Clerk will also be on the ballot in the Union, Portland, Lincoln, Grant, Falls and Clear Lake townships.
Persons interested in running for any of those offices should contact the County Auditor’s office for nomination forms as well as signature and filing requirements. For more information you can head to the County Auditor’s website at cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.
The last day to file for offices is August 31st.