Feenstra holds roundtable in Clear Lake
Congressman Randy Feenstra discussing issues with Cerro Gordo County GOP chair Julie Billings during an event in Clear Lake on January 27th, 2022
CLEAR LAKE — Congressman Randy Feenstra held a roundtable discussion with Cerro Gordo County Republicans in Clear Lake on Thursday afternoon.
Feenstra says there are many issues that he hears about in discussions like these around the district that he wants to work on in Washington. “These kitchen table issues of my gas is going up, going to harvest or going to the grocery store all these items are going up, what can we do? I want to take that back to Washington and say these are the issues I’m hearing about from regular main street people, farmers, businesses, and this is what we have to work on and find results.”
Feenstra says his biggest concern is the impacts of inflation and the country’s level of debt. “I’m so worried right now of how catastrophic that could be, especially people getting Social Security right now, they’re getting a 6% increase as of January 1st in Social Security, but what’s happening is that’s not keeping up with the cost of goods that they have to buy in the grocery store. With the extra 6% of Social Security, that means we’re going to go further into debt, which perpetuates another problem. We have to get back to what Iowa has done, get back to a balanced budget, and that’s my passion right now is to make sure we are fiscally sound, and we’ve got a lot of work to do there.”
Feenstra says people continue to complain about the impacts of supply chain issues. “The store shelves are empty or it’s the supply chain where the cost of goods are going up. It affects every family when they are trying to buy things to put food on the table. We have to figure out where the pinch points are. Are they at the ports, are they at the packer level that they are not slaughtering enough hogs or cattle or whatever. These are things we’re going to look at, have hearings, and see if we can make a difference.”
Feenstra is a first-term congressman from Hull serving the 4th District which includes most of the KGLO News listening area.