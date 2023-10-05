FedEx Plane Without Landing Gear Skids Off Runway, But Lands Safely At Tennessee Airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said in a tweet that public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the plane had experienced a landing gear failure.

The agency said the aircraft with three crew members came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area.

A FedEx spokesperson told news outlets that the flight from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue right after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating.