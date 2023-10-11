KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Federal Reserve Minutes: Officials Signal Cautious Approach To Rates Amid Heightened Uncertainty

October 11, 2023 3:14PM CDT
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials regarded the U.S. economy’s outlook as particularly uncertain last month, according to minutes released Wednesday, and said they would “proceed carefully” in deciding whether to further raise their benchmark interest rate.

Such cautious views are generally seen as evidence that the Fed isn’t necessarily inclined to raise rates in the near future.

Economic data from the past several months “generally suggested that inflation was slowing,” the minutes of the Sept. 19-20 meeting said.

The policymakers added that further evidence of declining inflation was needed to be sure it would slow to the Fed’s 2% target.

