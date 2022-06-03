Federal indictment for two men facing drug charges after Cerro Gordo County traffic stop late last year
Jamie Hurtado
CLEAR LAKE — Two men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County in December and allegedly found to have over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle have had state charges dismissed after being federally indicted.
The Iowa State Patrol made the stop on December 7th near the 188 mile marker on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake as part of a level three commercial vehicle inspection due to an oversized load. Authorities say the vehicle was taken to a Department of Transportation shed in Mason City where the contents of the vehicle were unloaded, where they allegedly found four duffel bags containing a total of about 100 pound of meth.
51-year-old Juan Ruiz Garcia of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and 33-year-old Jamie Hurtado of Waukegan, Illinois were both charged with possession with the intent to deliver or manufacture meth over five kilograms and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Hurtado’s trial was scheduled to start on June 14th while Garcia has his trial scheduled for a July 12th start, but county prosecutors recently filed motions to dismiss each case after both men had been indicted on federal charges. Those motions were both approved.