FDA: Eyedrops From CVS, Rite Aid, And Others Carry Possible Infection Risk

October 30, 2023 11:58AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are warning consumers not to use more than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops due to the risk of infections that could lead to blindness.

The advisory from the Food and Drug Administration applies to lubricating drops sold by six companies, including CVS Health, Rite Aid and Target.

The agency says consumers should stop using the products immediately and avoid purchasing any found in pharmacies and other stores.

The agency recommended recalling the products last week after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions at the factory that produced the drops.

