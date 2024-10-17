Social Security recipients typically receive one payment per month, but the timing of the calendar in November 2024 brings a unique schedule. Some older Americans, especially those on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), may find themselves receiving extra payments. This article will help you navigate the payment schedule for both Social Security and SSI in November, as well as highlight the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for 2025.

Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra Check in November

The Social Security Administration (SSA) sets its annual payment schedule well in advance, but the odd timing of weekends and holidays can occasionally lead to adjustments. November 2024 is one such instance where SSI beneficiaries and some older Americans may receive additional payments. This is not a bonus but rather an early disbursement due to the way dates fall on weekends.

SSI Payments: A Unique Schedule for November 2024

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides payments to low-income seniors and disabled adults. In November 2024, SSI recipients will see a unique payment schedule, receiving two checks instead of the usual one.

November 1st Payment: On Friday, November 1st, SSI recipients will receive their monthly payment for November.

November 29th Payment: The second payment will arrive on Friday, November 29th, as an early distribution for December’s payment. Since December 1st falls on a Sunday, the SSA will issue the December payment in November.

In summary, SSI beneficiaries will get two payments in November—on November 1st and November 29th. However, this is not an extra benefit, but an advance payment for December.

Combined SSI and Social Security Payments in November

For those who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, the payment schedule may also seem different in November. Individuals who filed for Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, typically get their Social Security checks on the 3rd of each month. However, because November 3rd falls on a Sunday in 2024, these individuals will also receive their Social Security payment on November 1st.

Social Security Retirement Payments for November 2024

For those who solely receive Social Security retirement benefits, the payment dates remain largely unchanged, depending on their birthdate. Here’s the breakdown for November 2024:

November 13th: People born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive their Social Security check.

November 20th: Those born between the 11th and 20th will get their payment.

November 27th: People born between the 21st and 31st will receive their benefits

This schedule ensures that all recipients receive their monthly payments without delay, even with the complexities of the calendar.

The 2025 COLA Increase: A Welcome Adjustment

Looking ahead to 2025, Social Security recipients will receive a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase. This adjustment is designed to help beneficiaries keep up with inflation and rising living costs.

New Monthly Check: With the COLA increase, the average Social Security check will rise by about $50, bringing the average monthly benefit to $1,976.

The COLA adjustment will take effect with the January 2025 payments, and the schedule for these payments is as follows:

January 8th, 2025: People born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive their first COLA-increased payment.

January 15th, 2025: Those born between the 11th and 20th will see their new payments.

January 22nd, 2025: Individuals born between the 21st and 31st will receive their COLA-adjusted check.

Early COLA Payments for Some Recipients

Individuals who began collecting Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both retirement benefits and SSI will get their new COLA-adjusted payment earlier than others, on January 3rd, 2025. Meanwhile, SSI recipients will receive their updated COLA with their December 31st, 2024 payment, reflecting the higher benefit for 2025.

Conclusion

Understanding the November 2024 Social Security and SSI payment schedule is crucial to avoid surprises. While SSI beneficiaries will receive two payments in November, it is essential to remember that this is due to the early distribution of December’s payment. Additionally, the upcoming COLA increase for 2025 will provide a modest boost to Social Security recipients, helping to keep pace with inflation. Be sure to note these important dates to stay informed and prepared.

