Good News for U.S. Retirees

Exciting news for retirees in the United States: Social Security payments are arriving soon! A specific group of retirees will receive their checks next week, with payments scheduled throughout September.

September Payment Schedule

The next Social Security payment is set for September 3, 2024 according to tododisca. To qualify for this early payment, retirees must have a Social Security benefit from before May 1997 and have activated Direct Deposit. Those who don’t meet these criteria will receive their payments on subsequent dates in September.

Here’s the complete Social Security payment schedule for September:

September 3: For retirees with benefits before May 1997.

For retirees with benefits before May 1997. September 11: For retirees with benefits after May 1997, with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month.

For retirees with benefits after May 1997, with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month. September 18: For retirees with benefits after May 1997, with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month.

For retirees with benefits after May 1997, with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month. September 25: For retirees with benefits after May 1997, with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Importance of Direct Deposit

To receive payments on the designated date, retirees must have Direct Deposit activated. Without it, payments will be delayed.

Stay informed and check your Social Security payment schedule to ensure you receive your benefits promptly!