Ex-Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison In January 6th Capitol Attack Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for spearheading the U.S. Capitol attack to try to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

Zachary Rehl got the sentence Thursday in Washington, D.C. Rehl was a Proud Boys chapter leader from Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say Rehl helped lead group members and associates on Jan. 6, 2021, before they joined the mob’s Capitol assault.

The judge who sentenced Rehl also sentenced Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison.

Defense attorneys say prosecutors unfairly hold their clients responsible for the violent actions of other Trump supporters.