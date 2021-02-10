Eagle Grove man accused of stealing items from former Mitchell County Sheriff’s home to plead guilty
OSAGE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Wright County man accused of breaking into the home of the former Mitchell County Sheriff.
19-year-old Alexander Wilson of Eagle Grove is accused of breaking into the Osage home of former Sheriff Curt Younker on November 7th by using a shovel to break the window of a garage door. Several items were reported stolen including guitars, a leather jacket, a leather hat, two flashlights and a fuel cap to a motorcycle that had a Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office badge inlaid into it. Damage was also sustained to five motorcycles that were knocked over.
Investigators say two people reported giving Wilson a ride from Spring Park to an apartment in Charles City with Wilson bragging about stealing things. Prior to getting the ride, an Osage police officer reported talking to Wilson in the park and that he was wearing the leather hat and jacket reported stolen. W
ilson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, as well as third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
Court records show that a plea change hearing has been set for February 23rd in Mitchell County District Court.