Don Lemon Out At CNN

April 24, 2023 12:39PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday.

The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent.

Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years.

CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure.

In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

