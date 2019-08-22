Detroit man sentenced to 10 years after admitting to delivering heroin to Mason City
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Detroit man traveling from Michigan to Mason City to deliver heroin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison.
51-year-old Keith Tucker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.
As his plea hearing in March, Tucker admitted he was traveling from Detroit to Mason City in a rental car on December 31st 2018 when he was stopped by law enforcement. He admitted at the time of the traffic stop to having a firearm in the vehicle. Law enforcement located almost 298 grams of heroin in a backpack in the trunk of the car. Tucker admitted to owning the heroin and his intent to deliver it to people in Mason City.
After being arrested, law enforcement also discovered a tissue with marijuana in Tucker’s sock, and he admitted to being under the influence of marijuana while possessing a firearm.
District Judge C. J. Williams this week sentenced Tucker to 120 months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.