Davison, Witte winners of the KGLO Farmer of the Year, Rising Star FFA awards

MASON CITY — The KGLO Farmer of the Year and Rising Star FFA Awards were given out on Thursday morning at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast held at the North Iowa Events Center.

Jordan Davison is the winner of the KGLO Farmer of the Year Award. Nominations for the award are taken on the KGLO website starting in January, with the honoree selected by the Chamber’s Agribusiness Committee just a few weeks prior to the breakfast.

Jordan was a strong candidate for KGLO Farmer of the Year because of his passion for sharing the opportunities in agriculture with young people.

Jordan farms corn and soybeans in North Central Iowa and is a local seed dealer. He is a hands-on individual who believes in the future of agriculture and has worked extensively to ensure the success of the new Central Springs FFA Chapter. Jordan has been instrumental in fundraising, serving on the Central Springs AgEd Boosters Board and providing an educational experience for students through his seed plot.

Jordan’s three children, Raegan, Cade and Jentry also managed a sweet corn patch last summer and sold the sweet corn with all proceeds going to the Central Springs FFA Chapter further proving that Jordan’s commitment in seeing this Chapter succeed is contagious and possibly hereditary. Combined with his community involvement and good farming practices, Jordan is very deserving of this award.

Listen to KGLO Farm Director Bob Fisher's interview with Jordan.



A new tradition at the Ag Breakfast was the naming of a local FFA student with the Rising Star FFA Award. North-central Iowa is built on agriculture and it’s up to each new generation to continue that lifestyle to continue feeding the world. Similar to the Farmer of the Year, we had many great candidates for the Rising Star FFA Award.

Katelyn Witte of West Fork High School is deserving of the Rising Star FFA Award because she is hardworking, talented, and driven to make herself and her chapter better. She has been very active in FFA.

She received her Greenhand Degree and the Star Greenhand award from her chapter last year. She participates in fruit sales, contests and fairs as well as working on the chapter website. She will serve as this year’s chapter vice president and is working to improve the chapter’s test plot. She spends lots of hours working on her SAE and with her livestock for the county and state fairs. You will see Katelyn at all FFA events, even if she is not participating, she is there to support her fellow members. Katelyn sets a great example for all the youth in our community.

Listen to KGLO Farm Director Bob Fisher's interview with Katelyn