Davenport man charged with murdering Clear Lake man in 2022 gunfire incident in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A Davenport man has been charged with murdering a Clear Lake man in a 2022 shooting in Cedar Falls.

31-year-old Beau Ekstrom has been charged with first-degree murder as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Ekstrom is accused by authorities of being one of the people involved in a February 6th 2022 gunfight on College Street in Cedar Falls that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Arthur Lang of Clear Lake. Two others were injured in the incident.

A criminal complaint states that Ekstrom and a friend were standing in a parking lot in the 2200 block of College Street when an SUV with Lang and others from the Mason City and Clear Lake area pulling up, with at some point Ekstrom allegedly firing at people in the vehicle.

One of the people in the vehicle, Brandon Mitchell, was arrested for attempted murder and is scheduled to be tried in July. Another person, Daniel Judon, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ekstrom was released from prison earlier this week and transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail after being convicted in Scott County for lascivious acts with a child. Ekstrom is being held on $1.1 million bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on April 12th.