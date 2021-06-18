      Weather Alert

Davenport man accused of killing 10-year-old pleads not guilty

Jun 18, 2021 @ 11:19am

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old girl who was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. 

Henry Dinkins entered the pleas Wednesday in Scott County District Court. He’s accused of kidnapping Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment complex in July, fatally shooting her and hiding her body in rural eastern Iowa. 

Breasia was the half sister of Dinkins’ son, and investigators say both children were staying the night with him at the apartment where he was living with a girlfriend. 

The girl’s disappearance prompted a monthslong search that ended in March when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains.

For the latest

Trending
Water the lawn or let it go dormant? Turfgrass expert offers drought advice
St. Ansgar man, son from Minnesota charged in US Captiol riot
Fears rise as temps rise to 118 in the SW US. Will Iowa be next?
Butler County woman involved in three-vehicle fatal accident in south-central Iowa
Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening in north-central Iowa
Connect With Us