      Weather Alert

COVID numbers up for second straight day in north-central Iowa

Jan 7, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — For the second straight day, more north-central Iowans were reported getting COVID-19 than had recovered.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 138 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID-19 while 83 more have recovered.  No new deaths were reported in the area in that timeframe. The number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa rose from 1846 on Wednesday to 1901 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 31 new cases were reported while 24 people have recovered in the same 24 hour period, with the active case count rising from 447 to 454.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central medical region stayed steady from Wednesday to Thursday at 50. The number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from five to three, with three patients being on ventilators.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, five more deaths were reported to bring the total to 4065. 1930 more cases were identified while 1793 more Iowans have recovered.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4454 31
Butler 1355 18
Floyd 1320 10
Franklin 961 16
Hancock 1229 13
Kossuth 1591 11
Mitchell 1094 8
Winnebago 1138 11
Worth 558 12
Wright 1565 8
Area Total 15265 138

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3937 24
Butler 1141 7
Floyd 1164 7
Franklin 789 5
Hancock 983 10
Kossuth 1379 9
Mitchell 891 7
Winnebago 994 8
Worth 418 1
Wright 1387 5
Area Total 13083 83

 

 

Active Cases 1/7/21 1/6/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 454 447 549 549 1807 477
Butler 191 180 175 175 517 82
Floyd 120 117 130 130 550 60
Franklin 155 144 133 133 305 42
Hancock 222 219 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 177 175 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 172 171 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 116 113 123 123 359 192
Worth 137 126 126 126 118 46
Wright 157 154 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1901 1846 2096 2096 5526 1510

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 63 52 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 35 34 1
Mitchell 31 31 0
Winnebago 28 23 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 21 19 2
Area Total 281 244 37 0
For the latest

Trending
Two wanted Mason City men arrested after pursuit
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve agreement to set up vaccination clinic in old Sears store
Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported
Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November
Lottery looking at penalties for trying to avoid state debt collection from jackpots