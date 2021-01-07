COVID numbers up for second straight day in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — For the second straight day, more north-central Iowans were reported getting COVID-19 than had recovered.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 138 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID-19 while 83 more have recovered. No new deaths were reported in the area in that timeframe. The number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa rose from 1846 on Wednesday to 1901 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 31 new cases were reported while 24 people have recovered in the same 24 hour period, with the active case count rising from 447 to 454.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central medical region stayed steady from Wednesday to Thursday at 50. The number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from five to three, with three patients being on ventilators.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, five more deaths were reported to bring the total to 4065. 1930 more cases were identified while 1793 more Iowans have recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4454
|31
|Butler
|1355
|18
|Floyd
|1320
|10
|Franklin
|961
|16
|Hancock
|1229
|13
|Kossuth
|1591
|11
|Mitchell
|1094
|8
|Winnebago
|1138
|11
|Worth
|558
|12
|Wright
|1565
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15265
|138
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3937
|24
|Butler
|1141
|7
|Floyd
|1164
|7
|Franklin
|789
|5
|Hancock
|983
|10
|Kossuth
|1379
|9
|Mitchell
|891
|7
|Winnebago
|994
|8
|Worth
|418
|1
|Wright
|1387
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13083
|83
|Active Cases
|1/7/21
|1/6/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|454
|447
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|191
|180
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|120
|117
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|155
|144
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|222
|219
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|177
|175
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|172
|171
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|116
|113
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|137
|126
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|157
|154
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1901
|1846
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|63
|52
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|35
|34
|1
|
|Mitchell
|31
|31
|0
|
|Winnebago
|28
|23
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|21
|19
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|281
|244
|37
|0