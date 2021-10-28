      Weather Alert

COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week

Oct 28, 2021 @ 10:50am

MASON CITY — After dropping last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has jumped back up.

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 431 new coronavirus cases in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the seven-day period leading up to Wednesday. That compares to 360 the week before and 507 new cases two weeks ago.  Just over half the new cases are in the 39 and under age groups.

The seven-day positivity rate increased from 5.8% last week to 7% this week, while the 14-day positivity rate declined from 7.5% to 6.7%.

Five new COVID-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa, three of those in Cerro Gordo County, with single deaths in Butler and Floyd counties. That brings the number of area COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic up to 393.

Hospitalization numbers have decreased over a two-week period, with 36 currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region. That compares to 40 last week at this time and 45 two weeks ago. Of those 36 patients, nine are in an intensive care unit with 20 of the 36 not being fully vaccinated. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 112 95 17 3
Butler 39 33 6 1
Floyd 46 35 11 1
Franklin 28 25 3
Hancock 39 31 8
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 33 27 6
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 45 37 8
Area Total 393 330 63 5
Last week total 388 326 62 6

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 7686 145
Butler 2221 52
Floyd 2514 79
Franklin 1813 25
Hancock 2023 21
Mitchell 1800 27
Winnebago 2034 22
Worth 1177 20
Wright 2571 40
Area Total 23839 431
Last week total 23408 360

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 6.6 6.6 6.3 7.5
Butler 7.6 6.2 5.5 5
Floyd 10.3 12.7 12.1 12
Franklin 10.6 6.9 3.4 8.6
Hancock 5.4 5.4 5.8 7.4
Mitchell 4.8 4.5 3.2 6.1
Winnebago 5.1 4.4 3.2 5.2
Worth 4.4 4.8 4 7
Wright 10.6 9.3 7.1 10.2
Area Total 7 6.7 5.8 7.5

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
0-17 22%
18-29 15%
30-39 14%
40-49 14%
50-59 10%
60-69 8%
70-79 9%
80+ 9%

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 36 40
ICU 9 9
Vaccinated 16 12
Non-Vaccinated 20 28
