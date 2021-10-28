COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week
MASON CITY — After dropping last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has jumped back up.
According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 431 new coronavirus cases in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the seven-day period leading up to Wednesday. That compares to 360 the week before and 507 new cases two weeks ago. Just over half the new cases are in the 39 and under age groups.
The seven-day positivity rate increased from 5.8% last week to 7% this week, while the 14-day positivity rate declined from 7.5% to 6.7%.
Five new COVID-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa, three of those in Cerro Gordo County, with single deaths in Butler and Floyd counties. That brings the number of area COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic up to 393.
Hospitalization numbers have decreased over a two-week period, with 36 currently hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region. That compares to 40 last week at this time and 45 two weeks ago. Of those 36 patients, nine are in an intensive care unit with 20 of the 36 not being fully vaccinated.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|112
|95
|17
|3
|Butler
|39
|33
|6
|1
|Floyd
|46
|35
|11
|1
|Franklin
|28
|25
|3
|
|Hancock
|39
|31
|8
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|33
|27
|6
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|45
|37
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|393
|330
|63
|5
|Last week total
|388
|326
|62
|6
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|7686
|145
|Butler
|2221
|52
|Floyd
|2514
|79
|Franklin
|1813
|25
|Hancock
|2023
|21
|Mitchell
|1800
|27
|Winnebago
|2034
|22
|Worth
|1177
|20
|Wright
|2571
|40
|
|
|
|Area Total
|23839
|431
|Last week total
|23408
|360
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.6
|6.6
|
|6.3
|7.5
|Butler
|7.6
|6.2
|
|5.5
|5
|Floyd
|10.3
|12.7
|
|12.1
|12
|Franklin
|10.6
|6.9
|
|3.4
|8.6
|Hancock
|5.4
|5.4
|
|5.8
|7.4
|Mitchell
|4.8
|4.5
|
|3.2
|6.1
|Winnebago
|5.1
|4.4
|
|3.2
|5.2
|Worth
|4.4
|4.8
|
|4
|7
|Wright
|10.6
|9.3
|
|7.1
|10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7
|6.7
|
|5.8
|7.5
|
7-day positive tests in area
|
|0-17
|22%
|18-29
|15%
|30-39
|14%
|40-49
|14%
|50-59
|10%
|60-69
|8%
|70-79
|9%
|80+
|9%
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|36
|40
|ICU
|9
|9
|Vaccinated
|16
|12
|Non-Vaccinated
|20
|28