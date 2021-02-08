      Weather Alert

COVID active case count continues to decline in north-central Iowa

Feb 8, 2021 @ 5:45am

MASON CITY — One more COVID-19-related death was reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend while the number of active cases of coronavirus continues to decline.

The lone death was reported in Kossuth County, with the county’s death total now being 52 and the listening area’s total rising to 341.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area while 104 more people have recovered. The active case count for the listening area dropped from 1322 on Friday to 1257 on Sunday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases of COVID were reported in that same time period while 23 more people have recovered, dropping the active case count from 345 to 334.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region is 12, with none of those being in an intensive care unit.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 76 64 12
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 26 21 5
Kossuth 52 46 6 1
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 341 295 46 1

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4875 12
Butler 1551 1
Floyd 1447 4
Franklin 1074 4
Hancock 1352 2
Kossuth 1898 7
Mitchell 1182 0
Winnebago 1260 4
Worth 635 4
Wright 1696 2
Area Total 16970 40

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4465 23
Butler 1398 14
Floyd 1320 4
Franklin 962 8
Hancock 1237 3
Kossuth 1625 20
Mitchell 1089 9
Winnebago 1129 8
Worth 577 11
Wright 1570 4
Area Total 15372 104

 

Active Cases 2/7/21 2/5/21 1/29/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Friday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 334 345 404 410 549 1807 477
Butler 124 137 216 211 175 517 82
Floyd 89 89 126 119 130 550 60
Franklin 93 97 132 128 133 305 42
Hancock 89 90 148 139 235 408 134
Kossuth 221 235 254 260 269 535 176
Mitchell 54 63 112 104 173 447 119
Winnebago 101 105 127 125 123 359 192
Worth 54 61 92 84 126 118 46
Wright 98 100 133 128 183 410 182
Area Total 1257 1322 1744 1708 2096 5526 1510
