COVID active case count continues to decline in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — One more COVID-19-related death was reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend while the number of active cases of coronavirus continues to decline.
The lone death was reported in Kossuth County, with the county’s death total now being 52 and the listening area’s total rising to 341.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area while 104 more people have recovered. The active case count for the listening area dropped from 1322 on Friday to 1257 on Sunday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases of COVID were reported in that same time period while 23 more people have recovered, dropping the active case count from 345 to 334.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region is 12, with none of those being in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|76
|64
|12
|
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|26
|21
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|1
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|341
|295
|46
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4875
|12
|Butler
|1551
|1
|Floyd
|1447
|4
|Franklin
|1074
|4
|Hancock
|1352
|2
|Kossuth
|1898
|7
|Mitchell
|1182
|0
|Winnebago
|1260
|4
|Worth
|635
|4
|Wright
|1696
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16970
|40
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4465
|23
|Butler
|1398
|14
|Floyd
|1320
|4
|Franklin
|962
|8
|Hancock
|1237
|3
|Kossuth
|1625
|20
|Mitchell
|1089
|9
|Winnebago
|1129
|8
|Worth
|577
|11
|Wright
|1570
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15372
|104
|Active Cases
|2/7/21
|2/5/21
|1/29/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|334
|345
|404
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|124
|137
|216
|211
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|89
|89
|126
|119
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|93
|97
|132
|128
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|89
|90
|148
|139
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|221
|235
|254
|260
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|54
|63
|112
|104
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|101
|105
|127
|125
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|54
|61
|92
|84
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|98
|100
|133
|128
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1257
|1322
|1744
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510