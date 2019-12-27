      Weather Alert

Countdown continues for flyers to get Real ID licenses

Dec 27, 2019 @ 10:02am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The deadline is less than a year away for people to obtain updated driver’s licenses or ID cards so they can fly commercially and enter federal facilities. An Iowa or Nebraska license that complies with the federal Real ID program has a small white star in a gold circle background on the upper right-hand corner. The star shows licensees already have undergone additional ID verification steps as required by the program. The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

