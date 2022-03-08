Clear Lake superintendent announced as finalist for Indianola superintendent position
INDIANOLA — The superintendent of the Clear Lake Community School District is a finalist for the superintendent’s position in Indianola.
The Indianola School Board has announced in a press release that Doug Gee and two others, Pleasantville superintendent Anthony Aylsworth and Theodore Ihns, the superintendent of the Howard-Winneshiek School District based in Cresco, are the finalists for the job.
Gee has been Clear Lake’s superintendent since 2016. The Indianola School Board has been working with the consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson out of Omaha to find the district’s next superintendent after current superintendent Art Sathoff announced in late December he would be retiring at the end of the school year.