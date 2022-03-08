      Weather Alert

Clear Lake superintendent announced as finalist for Indianola superintendent position

Mar 8, 2022 @ 11:47am

INDIANOLA — The superintendent of the Clear Lake Community School District is a finalist for the superintendent’s position in Indianola.

The Indianola School Board has announced in a press release that Doug Gee and two others, Pleasantville superintendent Anthony Aylsworth and Theodore Ihns, the superintendent of the Howard-Winneshiek School District based in Cresco, are the finalists for the job.

Gee has been Clear Lake’s superintendent since 2016. The Indianola School Board has been working with the consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson out of Omaha to find the district’s next superintendent after current superintendent Art Sathoff announced in late December he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

For the latest

Trending
Two of three not guilty pleas in case of Clear Lake thefts
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of shooting incident
Mason City woman facing separate felony charges of giving Fentanyl to patient at hospital, forgery
Saturday may bring severe storms & 70s, while snow is possible late Sunday
Wanted Ventura man arrested in Mason City
Connect With Us